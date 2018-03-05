Hillbilly Jim is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

The 65-year-old retired professional wrestler will join the likes of Jeff Jarrett, Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, and Ivory in being inducted into the coveted hall of wrestling legends this year, when he takes his place in sporting history on April 6, during WrestleMania 34 Week.

Hillbilly Jim - real names James Morris - started his wrestling career in 1984 after being known as the WWE fan who would routinely sit in the front row of live shows, before being approached by Hulk Hogan to train him as a wrestler himself.

Jim competed in his Hillbilly Jim persona, which saw him in his overalls and entering the ring with a lucky horseshoe around his neck, and was known for his incredible power, which he used to squeeze opponents into submission with his trademark bear hug.

An injury sidelined him early in his WWE career, and during the six months of his recovery, similarly-dressed ''family'' members - Uncle Elmer, Cousin Luke, and Cousin Junior - were introduced for Morris to accompany ringside as a manager.

When he got himself back in the ring, Jim often either tag teamed with his family, or fellow big man André the Giant, and even competed in a Six-Person Tag Team Match during Wrestlemania III. The match featured one of the more infamous moments in WWE history, with one of Jim's partners, Little Beaver, being splashed by the humongous King Kong Bundy in front of 93,173 people.

Hillbilly Jim continued competing in WWE through 1990 before stepping away from the ring. After his departure from competition, Jim co-hosted Prime Time Wrestling and managed his cousins, Henry and Phineas Godwinn, to the World Tag Team Championship.

The star returned to the ring the Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania X-Seven and showed a different side of himself on the hit WWE Network reality show, 'Legends House', in 2014.

Jim, along with the other Class of 2018 stars, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 6, in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week.

Tickets for the induction ceremony are available now.