Malaysian actor Henry Golding has admitted he was starstruck around Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively on the set of 'A Simple Favor'.
The 31-year-old actor starred alongside Anna and Blake in the mystery-thriller movie, but he's admitted to initially being a little overawed about working with the actresses, having watched them both when he was ''growing up''.
Speaking to E! News, Henry - who also stars as Nicholas Young in 'Crazy Rich Asians' - explained: ''It was quite a small set, really. The main cast was four or five people, so the proximity, really in this filmmaking, was so much closer.
''It's easy to kind of get very nervous about it. And there were certain days where I was like, 'What am I doing? Why am I here?'''
Despite being initially intimidated by his world-famous co-stars, Henry found them both to be very professional and friendly.
And, ultimately, he relished his time on set with the duo.
He said: ''Those two girls are 110 percent, on and off the camera. And that, I've heard, can be sometimes fleeting or rather rare in the industry.
''To have people who, even when they're standing on the side, give everything to get the best performance out of you - and they've been doing it for so long - really is a testament to who they are as actresses and why they're so successful. I love them to death.''
Henry has recently emerged as one of Hollywood's most sought-after stars and he's relishing his new-found fame.
He shared: ''It's been phenomenal. It's been nothing more than miraculous. It's the craziest ride.
''It's come at a stage in my life where I'm very aware of the work that needs to be done.''
