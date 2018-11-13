Henry Golding is ''struggling'' with fame after being thrown into the spotlight thanks to his starring role as Nick Young in 'Crazy Rich Asians'.
Henry Golding is ''struggling'' with fame.
The 31-year-old actor was thrown into the spotlight after starring as Nick Young in 'Crazy Rich Asians', and has said his newfound fame has been difficult to deal with, as he isn't used to people's ''perceptions'' of him changing when he hasn't changed himself.
When asked how he's been coping in the limelight, he said: ''I've stayed the same throughout. It's just people's perception of you changes. So I'm struggling with the fame a bit.''
And Henry also insisted he would hate to reach the levels of stardom that Hollywood icons like Brad Pitt have achieved, because he believes it would stop him from living his life.
Speaking to GQ magazine as he was named one of the publication's Men of the Year for 2018, he said: ''I don't know if I'd be comfortable being Brad Pitt famous. You can't walk anywhere. You can't live a life.''
His comments come after he recently said he didn't want to be labelled as the ''Asian leading man'' as he'd rather just be known as a leading man, but said that if it helps ''inspire'' others, he's happy to take the title.
He said: ''I don't want to be defined as the Asian leading man. I want to be the leading man. Henry Golding. If it means helping inspire other Asians to be leading men, hell yeah, I'll take it. You don't know how proud I am to have that associated with my name. Sadly, we're so underrepresented that we have to start with these labels to be proud of it, to normalise it. So shit, I'll be the next Asian leading man.''
And in the future, Henry wants to be able to take on other movie genres.
He added: ''I don't want to get stuck in romantic comedy. I love these modern dramas, but when I'm in make-believe, I want to be beyond that of this reality.''
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way unveils a solo single for the Halloween season entitled 'Baby You're A Haunted House'.
It's been four months since her split from Liam Payne, and now she's poured her heart out into a brand new single entitled 'Love Made Me Do It'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
There's a terrific script at the heart of this World War II thriller, with a...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...