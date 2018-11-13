Henry Golding is ''struggling'' with fame.

The 31-year-old actor was thrown into the spotlight after starring as Nick Young in 'Crazy Rich Asians', and has said his newfound fame has been difficult to deal with, as he isn't used to people's ''perceptions'' of him changing when he hasn't changed himself.

When asked how he's been coping in the limelight, he said: ''I've stayed the same throughout. It's just people's perception of you changes. So I'm struggling with the fame a bit.''

And Henry also insisted he would hate to reach the levels of stardom that Hollywood icons like Brad Pitt have achieved, because he believes it would stop him from living his life.

Speaking to GQ magazine as he was named one of the publication's Men of the Year for 2018, he said: ''I don't know if I'd be comfortable being Brad Pitt famous. You can't walk anywhere. You can't live a life.''

His comments come after he recently said he didn't want to be labelled as the ''Asian leading man'' as he'd rather just be known as a leading man, but said that if it helps ''inspire'' others, he's happy to take the title.

He said: ''I don't want to be defined as the Asian leading man. I want to be the leading man. Henry Golding. If it means helping inspire other Asians to be leading men, hell yeah, I'll take it. You don't know how proud I am to have that associated with my name. Sadly, we're so underrepresented that we have to start with these labels to be proud of it, to normalise it. So shit, I'll be the next Asian leading man.''

And in the future, Henry wants to be able to take on other movie genres.

He added: ''I don't want to get stuck in romantic comedy. I love these modern dramas, but when I'm in make-believe, I want to be beyond that of this reality.''