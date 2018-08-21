'Crazy Rich Asians' star Henry Golding was mistaken for a crew member by his co-star because he was so ''humble''.

Rapper-turned-actress Awkwafina thought the 31-year-old actor - who plays the male protagonist of Nick Young in the hit movie - was someone in the crew rather than an actor because he came to say hello to her.

Speaking on breakfast show Today, she said: ''I thought he was the assistant director (AD) because when I landed in Singapore, I was in a hotel room, I was very jet lagged and I heard a knock on my door. I see this beautiful man and he's like, 'Hey, I'm Henry, I just want to introduce myself' and then he came in and I was like, 'What's the call time tomorrow?' and he was like, 'You know, I don't know but I can check it out,' and I was like, 'Oh, so you're the AD...?' He was like, 'No, no, no, I'm playing Nick!' I never experienced someone to come here to my room to say hi (sic)''

'Crazy Rich Asians' topped the US box office on its first release, raking in an impressive $34 million over the last five days.

Director Jon M. Chu said of its success: ''They thought we were gonna do 18m maybe 20m over the five days.... but YOU SHOWED UP. On dates, with your families, with your friends, with your enemies... we laughed, we cried, we shared our stories we saw each other... The fact that we had never shared a communal experience of joy, laughter and emotions at the movies like this has been an injustice. But now we have. And there's no going back. #CrazyRichAsians is the number 1 movie in America. Yes we are. Read that again America fell in love w/our kickass all-Asian cast of many different background, styles, shapes, sizes ages...& blew the lid off the expectation at 34 million dollars since we were released. Truly a #GoldOpen. (sic)''