Henry Golding is in talks to play silent ninja Snake Eyes in the 'G.I. Joe' spin-off.

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star is reportedly being eyed for the lead role in 'Snake Eyes', which will tell the muted character's complex backstory.

The ninja was played by 'Star Wars' actor Ray Park for the first two 'G.I. Joe' movies.

It's not known whether Snake Eyes' nemesis Storm Shadow will make an appearance in the film.

Robert Schwentke is directing and 'Beauty and the Beast' screenwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos is penning the script.

Paramount and Hasbro are also working on an ''ensemble'' movie of the main cast.

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' writers Josh Applebaum and Andre Nemec are in charge of the script.

All that is currently known is that the iconic character Chuckles, a former member of the US Army's Criminal Investigations Division, will be featured.

After his breakthrough role as Nick Young in 2018's 'Crazy Rich Asians', Golding has gone on to land roles in Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentleman', rom-com 'Last Christmas' and most recently 'A Simple Favor'.

Meanwhile, the actor previously admitted he doesn't want to be ''defined as the Asian leading man''.

Golding hopes his rise to fame as a result of his role in 'Crazy Rich Asians' will ''inspire'' other people to follow their dreams.

He said: ''I don't want to be defined as the Asian leading man. I want to be the leading man. Henry Golding. If it means helping inspire other Asians to be leading men, hell yeah, I'll take it. You don't know how proud I am to have that associated with my name. Sadly, we're so underrepresented that we have to start with these labels to be proud of it, to normalise it. So shit, I'll be the next Asian leading man.''

And the 32-year-old star is keen to branch out with other movie genres in the future.

He added: ''I don't want to get stuck in romantic comedy. I love these modern dramas, but when I'm in make-believe, I want to be beyond that of this reality.''