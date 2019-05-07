'Hellraiser' is set to get a remake.

The 1987 horror movie - which was written and directed by Clive Barker - is getting the revival treatment at Gary Barber's Spyglass Media Group, according to Variety magazine.

David S. Goyer - who penned 'The Dark Knight' - is reportedly on board to produce and pen the script for the remake, alongside Keith Levine under the Phantom Four banner, and Chris Stone, who will oversee the project for Spyglass.

No cast have been announced for the production as of the time of writing, but Barber has described the movie as a ''loyal, yet evolved reimagining'' of the classic horror flick, which starred the now famous character Pinhead.

The original movie - which was based on Barker's novella 'The Hellbound Heart' - centres around the resurrection of Frank (Sean Chapman), who had opened the door to an alternate dimension and had his body torn to pieces.

Speaking to Variety about the remake, Barber said: ''Clive and I go back more than 30 years together. For generations, his brilliantly twisted and imaginative 'Hellraiser' haunted the minds of moviegoers with its searing imagery of Pinhead. David is the perfect storyteller to continue Clive's vision for a new theatrical version of 'Hellraiser'.''

Whilst Goyer added: ''I've been a fan of Clive's work since the original Books of Blood paperbacks and 'The Hellbound Heart' novella. Having the chance to reimagine Pinhead and the Cenobites for a new audience is a nightmare-come-true. Gary is a true fan as well and we're committed to making something dark and visceral.''

As of the time of writing, there's also no director attached to the project, and no estimated release date.