'Hellboy' creator Mike Mignola teased the new reboot will be loyal to the comic books.

The 57-year-old comic book artist was hired by Guillermo Del Toro to be a concept artist on his original 'Hellboy' movies back in 2004 and the subsequent sequel in 2008.

However, now a reboot is in the works with Neil Marshall helming the production, and Mignola revealed he has had inputs on the script.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Mignola said: ''It's funny, because my involvement has been very different than the del Toro movies.

''The difference is I had known del Toro for six years by the time we did the first movie. Neil I met a couple months before he worked on the movie.

''It was very different, but I have been involved ever since they said, 'Hey we're gonna make another 'Hellboy' movie, and we're gonna do this story.'

''I've bounced back and forth with them about how to adapt this particular 'Hellboy' story. At various times I've jumped in and been much more active in the screenplay than I ever was on the del Toro movies.

''But I did nothing so far as design stuff on the movie. Guillermo wanted me as a concept artist, but on this movie, there were other concept artists.

''I came in and I looked at some stuff, but they were trying to do something so close to what's on the comics that they really leaned on what had been done by Duncan [Fegredo] and me in the comics.''

The new movie will see 'Stranger Things' star David Harbour taking over from Ron Perlman as the titular character.

The plot follows Hellboy as he battles with a medieval evil wizard who is hell-bent on destroying humankind.

Milla Jovovich, 42, will star as the Blood Queen and Ian McShane, 75, as Professor Broom - the scientist who adopts the titular demon child.

Originally titled as 'Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen', it was previously reported that the reboot will simply go by the name of 'Hellboy'.

Unlike the original franchise by del Toro - which was PG13 - this film will be R-rated, following in the footsteps of other successful R-rated movies including 'Deadpool' and 'Logan'.