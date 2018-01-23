Heidi Pratt says being sleep deprived doesn't take away how ''perfect'' her three-month-old son Gunner is.

The 31-year-old reality star and her 34-year-old husband Spencer - whose nickname as a couple is Speidi - have started a joint venture together, their very own podcast 'Make Speidi Famous Again', and the blonde beauty has opened about their little boy in the first episode.

In a teaser clip, which has been transcribed by PEOPLE magazine, Heidi says: ''I'm sleep-deprived and tired and busy, but it's so perfect. I waited a long time to have kids and it was meant to be to have him.''

The fashion designer heaped praise on her spouse, saying he and Gunner share such an ''amazing bond''.

She says: ''Spencer is such a great dad. They have an amazing bond.''

Heidi also shares how she was in tears when she witnessed her little boy smile for the first time, when she changing his diaper.

She says: ''The first smile was everything. He was on the changing table and he looked up and smiled at me. I cried! Now he smiles all the time. I can't wait for him to start laughing next.''

The former 'Hills' star previously admitted her son's birth was ''chaotic'' and her other half had to act like an ''air traffic controller'', coordinating everything as she prepared to give birth.

She said: ''He [Spencer] was like an air traffic controller, it was chaotic. There were crystals being rushed in and our own personal camera crew were there too, one videographer and one photographer, and he was trying to co-ordinate everyone.

''Later my mum arrived from Colorado. Then Spencer left the room so my make-up artist Stella stepped in. At that time I needed someone to concentrate on me and not everything else and Stella did that. It was a circus.''

'Make Speidi Famous Again' is available to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, the first guest is Heidi's pal Kristin Cavallari.

Heidi says fans can expect them to be open and honest.

She said: ''We'll talk about ourselves, but also pop culture and the world, and we'll have guests each week. It's a great outlet for us.''