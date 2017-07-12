'Poldark' star Heida Reed has gotten engaged to her boyfriend of one year Sam Ritzenberg.
Heida Reed has got engaged to boyfriend Sam Ritzenberg.
The 'Poldark' star announced the American producer - who she has been dating for a year - got down on one knee on Tuesday (11.07.17) by taking to social media to share a picture of the 31-year-old hunk walking on a clifftop facing the sea and referencing Beyoncé's 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)'.
She captioned the post on Instagram, ''That's my fiance. I told him he could call me Beyoncé (sic)'', along with the ring emoji.
The 29-year-old actress later took to Twitter to thank all of her followers for their well wishes and support and for continuing to watcher her in the popular BBC One drama.
She wrote: ''Thanks for sweet wishes people and Thanks for watching #Poldark yesterday!!! So much love (sic)''
Heida - who portrayed Ross Poldark's [Aidan Turner] first love in the hit TV series - previously revealed there is a lot of ''back and forth'' as Sam lives in Los Angeles.
She also revealed that he had no idea what 'Poldark' was until they met last September and hadn't watched the show.
At the time, she said: ''He lives in LA so there's a lot of back and forth,' she told me at the time, adding he hadn't seen Poldark before they met.
''He's just started watching the first series, but he keeps watching it before bed so he always falls asleep.''
The lovebirds are yet to set a date for a wedding.
Coldplay dedicated a song to a dead fan at their Dublin concert on Saturday (08.07.17).
Shock in the world of 'The Muppets' as Whitmire unexpectedly departs.
The actor is said to have done a spectacular U-turn.
The series' first Doctor appeared in this week's finale.
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Fans of Cassandra Clare's book series won't mind that this film is overcrowded and chaotic,...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Clary Fray has been made to live as a normal girl all her life with...
Bilbo Baggins is a hobbit, who lives a quiet life in The Shire. His peace...