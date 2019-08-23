Celine is launching a standalone perfume boutique.

Hedi Slimane recently announced plans to introduce the Haute Parfumerie collection - consisting of eight fragrances for daytime and three for evening - which is only the French fashion house's second perfume in the brand's history.

And now it has been revealed that the label is launching a store to host the collection in Paris,when it launches in October.

A message on Celine's Instagram said: ''INSTALLED AT 390 RUE SAINT-HONORÉ IN PARIS, STARTING LATE OCTOBER THE FIRST HAUTE PARFUMERIE BOUTIQUE WILL HOST ALL OF THE MAISON'S PERFUME CREATIONS. THIS FIRST PARISIAN FRAGRANCE ESTABLISHMENT RECONNECTS WITH THE INHERENTLY FRENCH HERITAGE OF CELINE. AVAILABLE LATE OCTOBER 2019 #CELINEBYHEDISLIMANE #CELINEHAUTEPARFUMERIE (sic).''

The first fragrance from Celine was launched in 1964 and called Vent Fou and the new scents will be gender neutral.

According to Celine's Instagram page: ''THE CELINE HAUTE PARFUMERIE COLLECTION RECAPTURES HEDI SLIMANE'S MASCULINE-FEMININE STYLISTIC CODES. THE FACETED ACCORDS AND COMPOSITIONS IN THE COLLECTION DELIBERATELY MAKE NO DISTINCTION OR SEPARATION BETWEEN TRADITIONAL MASCULINE AND FEMININE NOTES. THEY HARMONIZE OR BLEND TOGETHER IN A CONTINUOUS QUESTIONING OF IDENTITIES (sic).''