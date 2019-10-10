Sony's 'He-Man' reboot is to drop on Netflix.

The long awaited 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' movie - which will star 'All The Boys I Loved Before' actor Noah Centineo in the titular role - is reportedly in talks to show the movie on the streaming site.

The Hollywood Reporter claimed that ''Sony's Tom Rothman ... is considering joining forces with the streamer to finance the project. As such, Netflix would likely have first op to drop the movie.''

The 1987 original live-action movies was an adaption of the cartoon series, which starred Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Courteney Cox as Julie Winston, who helps He-Man save Earth from his nemesis Skeletor, played by Frank Langella.

Sony Pictures has been developing the upcoming live-action reboot since 2007 but is set to release in March 2021. However, the streaming service is already home to the series 'She-Ra and 'The Princesses of Power' and the upcoming Kevin Smith 'He-Man' anime series.

The 23-year-old heartthrob was confirmed to be taking on the role back in April 2019 and it would be no surprise for Netflix to partner with them as Noah is already a Netflix favourite with his films 'All The Boys I've Loved Before', 'Sierra Burgess Is a Loser' and 'The Perfect Date', which are all Netflix Original movies.

Sony would be the second studio to make movies exclusively for the streamer after Paramount produced '13 Reasons Why' and sold 'The Cloverfield Paradox' to Netflix worth $50 million to avoid it being a wash out at the box office.