HBO will air a documentary that goes behind the scenes of the final season of 'Game of Thrones'.
HBO are releasing a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of the final season of 'Game of Thrones'.
The fantasy drama series is set to draw to a close after eight seasons and British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay spent over a year on the set of the saga to treat fans to an unprecedented inside look at the making of the last-ever episodes.
The documentary, 'Game of Thrones: The Last Watch', will air on May 26, a week after the season eight finale and will chronicle ''the creation of the show's most ambitious and complicated season.''
An official announcement for the show said it would: ''Delve deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland [serving as] an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers.''
Producers have promised it will be ''much more than a 'making of''' documentary.
The announcement added: ''This is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world -- and then have to say goodbye to it.''
Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke recently admitted she ''broke down'' after filming her final scenes as Daenerys Targaryen.
She said: ''I started to do a little speech, not because I'm a pretentious actor, but because every time we said goodbye to a character, showrunners David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] would give us a gift and the crew would be around and everyone would stop and you'd sort of say a few words and it was really beautiful.
''I mean, I got three words in before I just completely broke down. You just hold it in and you're holding it in and you're holding it in, and then I just burst into tears like a complete idiot.
''Then we cracked open the champagne, but it was then that I realised that alcohol is a depressant! So it was less a celebratory champagne, it was more kind of like, 'We did it! We got to the finish line!' ''
Two Door Cinema Club have now unveiled the first single, Talk, from their upcoming record alongside a vibrant new video.
Brendon Urie is channelled through puppet form in the uplifting new video for dancefloor anthem 'Dancing's Not A Crime'.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
With a story that links together every cliche from the weepy chick-flick library, this movie...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Dom Hemingway is a rather adept safecracker with serious anger issues and an addiction to...
Definitely a film of two halves, this crime comedy kicks off with a spark of...
Dom Hemingway has recently completed a 12-year stint in prison for his criminal exploits as...
There's a terrific blast of nostalgia in this finely crafted film, which will probably make...
Gary (aka Tits) and his friends Dodge, Zippy, Little Gaz and Penfold are an ambitious...