Hayley Hughes has launched her first fashion line.

The 21-year-old 'Love Island' star has released a fashion edit with Lasula Boutique which is inspired by the 90s cult film 'Clueless' and the retro collection perfectly channels the signature style of the film's led Cher Horowitz.

Announcing the range on Instagram, the brand wrote: ''HELLO??? We like totally have the hottest edit from our favourite Scouse Bee, Hayley Hughes. AS IF!! She is a full on killer babe! Serving you the season's hottest plaids, knits, super mini lengths and bodycon fits. (sic)''

The range features a red tartan skirt priced at £22 which Hayley paired with a £45 red shaggy knitted cardigan, a red tartan dress, trousers, blazer and a mustard tartan tennis skirt for £18.

Other notable items in the line include a statement lime green mini dress, a black double-breasted blazer, a cream and tan knitted jumper and pair of pink valour jogging bottoms with a matching crop top.

The 'Love Island' star isn't the first among her fellow contestants to create a collection - with Wes Nelson and Josh Denzel working with BoohooMAN, Samira Mighty with Missy and Dani Dyer collaborating with In The Style.

The winner's of this year's series Dani and boyfriend Jack Fincham have both been busy with other projects since leaving the villa - however Jack admitted he's also been ''working on his performance'' in the bedroom.

The 26-year-old reality star says sex between him and his significant other - who became the first 'Love Island' winners to not get jiggy with it on screen - is getting better ''every week''.

The former pen salesman told The Sun newspaper: ''I'm working on it. It's more and more every week. I've told her I'm a natural.''