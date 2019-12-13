Harvey Weinstein has undergone back surgery.

The disgraced movie mogul - who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women - was seen receiving assistance and using a walker on his way to court last week but he is now recovering after undergoing a three-hour procedure to ease his severe pain.

According to TMZ, the 67-year-old producer underwent a bilateral laminectomy, which is better known as decompression surgery and sees the spinal canal enlarged to relieve pressure on the spinal cord or nerves, in New York on Thursday (12.12.19).

The surgery is said to have gone well and Weinstein is recovering and hopeful he'll be without pain when his criminal trial starts on 6 January.

Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, revealed last week her client needed surgery after being involved in a car accident in August.

She said in a statement: ''I was dismayed to see all the coverage incorrectly stating that Mr. Weinstein was trying to garner sympathy at his court appearance.

''Prior to entering the court, he wanted to leave the walker in the car, so it did not appear that he was looking for sympathy as he is not. The press surrounding his physical condition is mean spirited and false.''

Weinstein's trial is schedule to begin on January 6 and he is facing five charges, including two counts of predatory sexual assault, a criminal sexual act, rape in the first degree and rape in the third degree, which have been brought against him by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The trial follows the New York Times expose which was published in October 2017 which contained the allegations of numerous women claiming he had sexually abused or harassed them.

Earlier this week, he and his legal team agreed a $25 million settlement - which will be paid by his former company's insurance - with dozens of his alleged victims. However, this will not affect the crinimal trial.