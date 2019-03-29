Harry Shum Jr. has become a father for the first time.

The 36-year-old star - who is best known for his role of Mike Chang in 'Glee' - and his wife Shelby Rabara have welcomed a daughter, Xia, into the world, and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' star admits his life is ''wonderful'' following the little one's arrival.

Alongside an Instagram picture of his newborn's feet, Harry quoted lyrics from Sir Elton John's 'Your Song' with a typed note above the image that read: ''How wonderful life is, now you're in the world.''

He also added the caption: ''Baby XIA''

Actress Shelby - who has appeared in the likes of movies '17 Again' - re-shared Harry's post on her Instagram, but added the caption: ''My everythings (sic)''

The couple - who married in 2015 after eight years of dating - also used the photo-sharing site in November to confirm Shelby was expecting.

Harry posted a picture of his significant other looking shocked while he stood behind her with his hands clasped over her baby bump.

The pair left the caption blank, preferring to let the photo do the talking.

Harry - who is of Chinese descent - admitted last month he can't wait to teach his child how to make dumplings.

He said: ''We're going to see how her little fingers will make dumplings and what age she can do that herself.

''That was always a fun thing for kids to do. There are so many traditions. I hope to continue the tradition to decorate the whole house with red lanterns and locks turned upside down for good luck.

''When my mom makes dumplings, she is an expert - I'm just trying to keep food inside the dough. I'm hoping to pass it on so my wife and I can be expert-level dumpling makers and be able to pass that down to our kids.''