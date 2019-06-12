Harry Redknapp was devastated about Jamie and Louise Redknapp's split.

The 72-year-old star has opened up about his son's breakup from the former Eternal singer - which came in 2017 after 19 years of marriage - and the football manager insisted he ''never'' expected the relationship to end.

Speaking during an upcoming episode of 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories', he said: ''I was absolutely choked. I just never could see that happening.

''It came out of the blue. They were such a lovely couple... very down to earth. Lou was happiest with the kids, Jamie and the dogs. That was their life. It's very sad.''

Despite being gutted the former flames called time on their romance, Harry explained he chose not to try and get involved.

He added: ''Not really. It's difficult - no one knows what goes on behind closed doors.''

His comments come after Louise, 44, admitted her ''love'' for her ex-husband will ''never leave'' her - but says she has had to ''pick [herself] up'' and throw herself into her work.

She previously said: ''I'm an emotional person. I always hold everything in my heart and there'll never be a day that I don't feel sad about it, because he was my husband for 20 years and the love I had for him will never leave me.

''But I've had to pick myself up and find a better place and I'm definitely loving working again.''

And she also praised the 45-year-old Sky Sports pundit as an ''amazing dad'' to their sons Charley, 14, and 10-year-old Beau.

Asked what their relationship is like since the split, she added: ''He's an amazing dad and we speak every day because the kids do a million things.

''We live five minutes from each other and when you've got children your lives are very much intertwined.''