'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' winner Harry Redknapp has admitted he was devastated about Jamie and Louise Redknapp's split in 2017, but tried not to get involved.
Harry Redknapp was devastated about Jamie and Louise Redknapp's split.
The 72-year-old star has opened up about his son's breakup from the former Eternal singer - which came in 2017 after 19 years of marriage - and the football manager insisted he ''never'' expected the relationship to end.
Speaking during an upcoming episode of 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories', he said: ''I was absolutely choked. I just never could see that happening.
''It came out of the blue. They were such a lovely couple... very down to earth. Lou was happiest with the kids, Jamie and the dogs. That was their life. It's very sad.''
Despite being gutted the former flames called time on their romance, Harry explained he chose not to try and get involved.
He added: ''Not really. It's difficult - no one knows what goes on behind closed doors.''
His comments come after Louise, 44, admitted her ''love'' for her ex-husband will ''never leave'' her - but says she has had to ''pick [herself] up'' and throw herself into her work.
She previously said: ''I'm an emotional person. I always hold everything in my heart and there'll never be a day that I don't feel sad about it, because he was my husband for 20 years and the love I had for him will never leave me.
''But I've had to pick myself up and find a better place and I'm definitely loving working again.''
And she also praised the 45-year-old Sky Sports pundit as an ''amazing dad'' to their sons Charley, 14, and 10-year-old Beau.
Asked what their relationship is like since the split, she added: ''He's an amazing dad and we speak every day because the kids do a million things.
''We live five minutes from each other and when you've got children your lives are very much intertwined.''
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
Purple was released on this day (June 7th) in 1994.
He dropped his newest single Losing Sleep earlier this year.
Seven ways you can be greener at a music festival.
Listen to their song 'She Takes You Under' now.
Are you ready for festival season?
From Bastille to The Raconteurs, here's June's most exciting upcoming releases.
Mattiel follow their stunning eponymous debut album with a bold and brassy second, 'Satis Factory'.
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.