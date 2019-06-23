Harry Michell lied about being able to drive before filming 'Yesterday'.

The 27-year-old actor confessed he had to get a stuntman to drive ''about 10-metres'' after claiming on his CV he had a licence - despite not being behind the wheel for a decade and the 'Chubby Funny' star admitted it was ''incredibly embarrassing''.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I had to drive a car in this film about 10-metres and obviously I've put on my CV that I can drive a car and I arrived on the day and I hadn't driven in about 10 years.

''So I needed a stunt driver to drive all of 10 metres. ''So that was incredibly embarrassing, I don't know if it was particularly funny for any of the crew, it was quite funny for me. ''

The movie - which was written by Richard Curtis and directed by Danny Boyle - follows struggling musician Jack (Himesh Patel) who wakes up one day to discover he is the only person in the world who remembers The Beatles.

Harry insisted that it was an ''absolute joy'' working with his co-stars on the film and says he can't wait to show his mum the movie once it's out in cinemas.

He said: ''Working with Danny [Boyle] Lily [James] Richard [Curtis] Himesh [Patel], it was an absolute joy.

''Kate McKinnon is one of my favourite comedians so being able to work with her was incredible but obviously Danny and Richard was not bad.

''I think people can expect just a fantastic, feel-good film.

''It's a summer film it's got so many good songs in it.

''Obviously Himesh is incredible in it and hopefully it's just a really enjoyable film I'm gonna take my mum to see it as soon as it's out.''