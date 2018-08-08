England captain, Harry Kane, and his fiancée Katie Goodland, have just had their second daughter, Vivienne.
Harry Kane has become a father for the second time.
The 25-year-old soccer player and his fiancée Katie Goodland have welcomed daughter Vivienne Jane into the world and they couldn't be happier.
The England captain - who also has Ivy Jane, 19 months, with Katie - shared a photo of himself, Katie and Vivienne in hospital and wrote on Instagram: ''Our beautiful addition to the family! Vivienne Jane Kane.
''So proud of @kategoodersxx for having the most amazing water birth with no pain relief at all. #mygirls #hypnobirthing. (sic)''
The pair have been flooded with comments from well wishers following their happy news.
One user wrote: ''Congratulations! Such a beautiful addition to your lovely family.''
Another said: ''Congratulations to you all! What a beautiful image and start to family life. Hope you enjoy getting to know each other and so glad Hypnobirthing supported your experience.'' (sic)
Harry proposed to Katie on a family holiday to the Bahamas last year, and the couple announced in January that they would be having another daughter.
At the time, the sportsman shared a photo of Ivy reading a book about being a sister.
He wrote: ''Our beautiful Ivy is going to be a big sister! Exciting times ahead! #bigsister #pregnant #family.(sic)''
Harry isn't the only one who's been posting about the arrival of the new baby, Katie previously posted photo of herself in a glamorous black dress, showing off her baby bump in a mirror selfie.
She wrote:'' Bumping along''.
