Harry Kane is married to childhood sweetheart Kate Goodland, after they tied the knot two years after getting engaged.
Harry Kane is married.
The 25-year-old professional footballer has tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Kate Goodland - with whom he has daughters Ivy, two, and Vivienne, 10 months - and has shared several snaps of the big day on his social media accounts.
On Twitter, the England Captain and Tottenham Hotspur striker posted two pictures of the happy couple enjoying a sweet kiss, and wrote: ''Finally got to marry my Best Friend! I love you @KateGoodlandx (sic)''
Harry then also shared the same image on Instagram, where he included the same caption.
In response to the happy news, his football team Tottenham Hotspur quoted his tweet and added: ''Congratulations!'', whilst the England official Instagram account wrote in the comments of his post: ''Congratulations, Harry!''
Several sports stars have also wished the couple all the best, with golfer Rory McIlroy taking to Harry's Instagram comments to add: ''Congrats mate!''
And fellow England star Fabian Delph - who plays for Manchester City - wrote on Instagram: ''Congrats to you all skip.''
Jamie Redknapp, who previously played for Tottenham as a midfielder and is now a Sky Sports pundit, wrote: ''Looking sharp mate ... congratulations x.''
Former Irish footballer Robbie Keane wrote: ''Congrats to you both! Wishing you a great future together'', whilst former England captain John Terry said: ''Congratulations mate @harrykane''.
Harry and Kate have been engaged since 2017, after the pair met when they attended the same school together.
The happy news comes after they welcomed their second daughter Vivienne into the world in August last year, when Harry praised Kate for having ''the most amazing'' labour.
He wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Our beautiful addition to the family! Vivienne Jane Kane.
''So proud of @kategoodersxx for having the most amazing water birth with no pain relief at all. #mygirls #hypnobirthing. (sic)''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Who inspired Royse?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.