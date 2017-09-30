George Shelley's late sister Harriet's heart has been donated, saving a life.

The former Union J singer's sibling sadly passed away at the age of 21 earlier this year after a vehicle accident but George and his family have been comforted by Harriet's organ donations.

He revealed on Instagram: ''Every three minutes someone dies from heart or circulatory disease in the UK.

''My baby sister may not be with us in her Earth bound form anymore, but her heart still beats on, giving life to someone else who's heart was failing. What an honour. You had the biggest heart I have ever known. We love you miss you, always. #HeartForHeart (sic)''

It comes after George revealed Harriet's tragic death has shown him the importance of doing things he is passionate about.

He said: ''I've had the s****est year of my life but I've just got to try and get on with things. The love and support has been overflowing and it helps ... My lovely boyfriend has been great and supportive. I guess you just have to try and get on with life. It's really hard to say it ... I have to do what my sister would have done. She would have just got on with stuff. I'm doing something at the moment that has helped me a lot and will help a lot of people. I can't say much else about it at the moment.

''This has all made me want to do more of the stuff I'm passionate about and that I can make a difference with. Whatever I do next, I want it to always show myself and who I am. I feel like I got to do that a bit in the jungle [during his appearance on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' Whatever I do next will just need to be personal.''