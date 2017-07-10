Harper Beckham attended a tea party at Buckingham Palace last week.

The six-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham wore a gown inspired by Queen Elsa from the movie 'Frozen' for the bash at the royal residence, where she spent time with the likes of Princess Eugenie and a host of her school friends.

Harper celebrates her birthday today (10.07.17) and to mark the occasion, David has posted a glowing tribute to his daughter on Instagram.

Alongside a snap of the pair at the Palace, the retired soccer star wrote: ''Happy Birthday to our special little young lady ...Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x (sic)''

In a subsequent post, David shared a picture of Harper and her friends with Princess Eugenie - the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York - at the Palace, where a number of schools were recently invited to visit.

He captioned the image: ''Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace x (sic)''

Meanwhile, Victoria also posted a snap of Harper holding a red balloon while stood outside the world-famous landmark.

The fashion designer wrote: ''Our little birthday princess x Kisses (sic)''

This comes shortly after David revealed that his three sons - Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12 - have already developed a protective attitude towards their little sister.

David admitted he's dreading the day Harper starts dating, but he knows the boys will be on hand to help him out.

He said: ''Luckily, she's got three older brothers as well. So once she starts dating, that person will have to go through an inspection with her brothers [and] her dad. It'll be tough.''