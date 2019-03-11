Harlem Heat are set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The former professional wrestling tag team made up of brothers Booker T and Stevie Ray - whose real names are Booker and Lash Huffman - will join the likes of D-Generation X, The Honky Tonk Man, and Torrie Wilson during WrestleMania 35 next month, when they will all be entered into the history books as they get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Harlem Heat were 10-time champions during an incredible run in World Championship Wrestling, giving them more title reigns than any other team in company history.

But Booker T - who will be a two-time inductee after the ceremony as he was previously inducted as an individual in 2013 - can't believe they're now being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, because they ''never actually wrestled'' in what is now known as the WWE.

He said: ''It was surprising, actually, I guess because one reason, my brother and I, we never actually wrestled in the WWE. My brother took a step aside at that point in time because he had a daughter, and he wanted to see her grow up and see her go to college. He got a chance to do that. But our career in WCW was awesome.''

Whilst his brother Stevie says he was left ''speechless'' when they got the phone call telling them the good news.

He told For The Win: ''I was speechless for a couple of seconds. The last thing I was thinking about was the Hall of Fame ... I'm going to be honest with you, I hadn't really thought about it. You know, I get the fans hitting me all the time with different things about Harlem Heat needs to be in the Hall of Fame, so on and so forth. But you never know, so I never gave it very much thought.''

The duo will enter the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 35, which takes place at the Barclays Centre in New York City on April 6.