British actress Hannah John-Kamen has admitted that Steven Spielberg played a major role in her being cast in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'.
The 28-year-old actress plays the part of Ghost in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Hannah admitted she only secured the role after Spielberg - who directed her in the sci-fi adventure 'Ready Player One' - wrote a letter to Peyton Reed.
She explained: ''It said, 'Dear Peyton, I'm excited you're doing the movie and I just want to put in the good word for Hannah. I worked with her and she was terrific. Signed, Steven Spielberg.'''
Hannah was predictably thrilled to have received an endorsement from one of Hollywood's most revered directors.
She told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: ''To have a letter from Steven Spielberg - come on, who says that out loud? It's really wonderful, and it's an honour.''
Meanwhile, Peyton - who has directed both 'Ant-Man' movies - recently revealed he wants his films to be the ''most personal'' of the Marvel projects.
The 54-year-old director admitted he has ''very different storytelling ambitions'' when compared to some of the other Marvel movies.
He shared: ''I really just use myself as the moviegoer, as a litmus test in terms of what they have and haven't seen. [At] Marvel, no one wants to repeat themselves, no one wants to bore an audience.''
Peyton also revealed that even though the 'Ant-Man' movies are based on comic books, he worked with Spyridon Michalakis - the film's technical consultant and a quantum physicist - to ensure that the science behind the films was accurate.
He explained: ''We don't want to give the audience a headache - but 20, 30, 50 years from now, we don't want people to say, 'Oh man, that was way off, that has no bearing on reality.'''
