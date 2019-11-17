Hannah Jeter went into ''hiding'' after gaining weight during her first pregnancy.

The 29-year-old model - who is married to baseball legend Derek Jeter - gave birth to her first child, two-year-old Bella, in 2017, but she subsequently struggled to come to terms with her post-pregnancy figure.

Hannah - who gained 70 lbs during her pregnancy - joked with the Editorialist: ''[I] went into hiding. No one really saw me, but I have pictures.''

The model gave birth to her second child, a daughter called Story, ten months ago, causing her to gain 55 lbs.

And Hannah was surprised to discover how hard she had to work and how disciplined she needed to be in order to regain her pre-pregnancy figure.

She shared: ''I always thought, you know, I'm going to have kids and go right back to work and pop back into shape. And it's not that easy.''

Prior to having kids, Hannah featured on the cover of the 2015 Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.

And the model admitted to being shocked at having been chosen to appear on the magazine's cover.

She said: ''I told my mom there was no way I'd get the cover.

''I told her, 'They do beaches for covers and I'm on a farm. There's no way. It's not possible.'''

In fact, Hannah admitted she ''wet her pants'' when she found out and called her mum in tears to inform her of the news.

She added it was a dream come true to have landed the starring role in the magazine.

Hannah said: ''I've always enjoyed the whole Swimsuit experience, and said that anything extra - a little square on the cover or anything like that - was a bonus. But still, this was my dream.''