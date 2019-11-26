Hannah Brown has won 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 'Bachelorette' contestant and her professional partner Alan Bersten lifted the Mirrorball trophy in the season 28 finale on Monday (26.11.19) after dancing to the top of the leaderboard ahead of second-placed Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, who finished third, and fourth finalists Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko.

And the 24-year-old reality star - who scored 28 for her Viennese waltz and a perfect 30 for the freestyle - admitted her win had left her ''in complete shock''.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm in complete shock. When they said our names, I thought it was for the runner-ups, so I don't think I even know how to process how I feel right now.

''But I'm super thankful for the experience. Even the hard times, the fans just stuck it out with us. I cried a bit earlier today, but I just felt a sense of peace come over me because I knew that I gave it my all ... I'll probably cry later when it actually sinks in.''

Alan added: ''Oh, I cried. I cried like a baby. I can't help but smile! I don't even know what happened, I blacked out.''

Meanwhile, though Kel ''wanted to win'', he was still happy to have finished second.

He said: ''Hey, it's still a win! It's all good. We had a blast, it was super fun and it was an awesome journey. No sad faces, we're good!

''Of course I wanted to win. I wanted to win, I wanted us to get that win, but it's OK. I feel like it's a win for us.''

And Ally and Sasha - the only finalists to score a perfect 30 for both their routines in the final - were taking victory from the fact judge Carrie Ann Inaba told them they'd pulled off the best freestyle dance she'd ever seen on the show.

Sasha said: ''My main goal was for Ally to shine tonight, no matter what happened and no matter who won.

''Before the dance, I told her, 'Make sure you shine and love this whole performance.' And the performance was all about her. She came out, she delivered. I've never seen her dance the way she did.''

And country star Lauren was ''really proud'' of her and Gleb's dances.

She said: ''I was really proud of both dances. Actually, my most proud moment of the night was right before the voting happened. We huddled up and everyone asked me to pray for the group.

''And that's a win for me. Because if that's what I represent, that's a win for me. I'm happy and really proud of this journey.''