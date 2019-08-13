Hannah Brown is ''struggling'' with life after 'The Bachelorette'.

The 24-year-old beauty admitted that her life has been a whirlwind over the past year and she has found it difficult to have people judge her after she revealed she had sex with a contestant on 'The Bachelorette'.

Hannah wrote on Instagram: ''Honest policy: I'm struggling. Life is so different. Since last August, I've been a pageant queen, a bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I've been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people. My faith has been questioned by thousands who don't know my heart, and my transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous. Simultaneously, I've become a role model for young women and started bigger conversations around faith, and sex.''

Hannah added that she is grateful for her experiences but she misses her family and friends.

She wrote: ''I'm living on my own for the first time and shuffling through this life of next steps with press, media, and opportunities galore.

''I miss my friends and family that have watched my life explode. I feel guilty because I don't have the time or emotional capacity to fill each of them in on my life right now. I can't keep up with the people that matter most, because I can barely keep up with my own life right now.

''I am not complaining about this past year of adventures. The woman who has emerged would shock the mirror-image young girl from a year ago. I have so many blessings to be thankful for. However it's uncharted territory for me, and it's been hard to really process what the heck is going on.

'' Maybe I needed write this out to remind myself I'm human and it's okay to be overwhelmed. And maybe, I just needed to remind you guys too. Life is beautiful, but wild. I think it's okay to be strong-to know you're strong-but to still feel weak simultaneously. I believe that's when the magic happens. My spirit has opportunity to grow and blossom from this place. Healing and restoration can happen. I can rest knowing that My Savior has compassion and wants to help and love me through this journey. I've just got to let Him. I don't know if I have been lately-- but I am now because honestly, I think I would give out if I didn't. So yeah, I'm not going to struggle to disguise my weakness-- I'm just gonna give over the keys to my main man Jesus and let him bless me through this ride. Isaiah 54:10 (sic).''