Hannah Brown has not spoken to Tyler Cameron since their Los Angeles date.

The 24-year-old beauty enjoyed a romantic date with the 'Bachelorette' runner-up a few weeks ago, and he was spotted leaving her Los Angeles abode after seemingly spending the night, but since then Tyler has started dating supermodel Gigi Hadid and the pair have not been in touch.

Hannah told Extra: ''I think he's been so busy. I've been so busy. I'm focusing on what's next for me and trying to get my bearings around this new city that I'm living in. I wish him well. And I know that he does the same for me.''

However, Hannah previously claimed that Tyler had been ''disrespectful'' with his public romance with Gigi.

Speaking on the 'Bachelor Happy Hour' podcast, host Rachel Lindsay said of the situation: ''I guess I find it disrespectful. It's kind of like, bro, slow your roll.

''You're on Twitter talking about 'Hannah's the queen' and preaching about respect, but then you're being a little disrespectful by dating [Gigi] in such a public way where you know it's going to get so much attention. I think that's my beef with it.''

Hannah agreed: ''I think that's my beef with it, too. We are not dating-dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both, like, knowing that there's still something there.

''When you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other. And yeah, I wish I would've got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is OK.''

But Hannah insisted she is ''completely fine'' with the 26-year-old hunk's new romance and she's determined to move on herself.

Asked if she was hurt by his actions, she said: ''Let me think of how I want to answer this.

''He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were, you know, just hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that.

''It was a little confusing, but he can do whatever he wants to and I know that I can, too. And I am going to continue going onward and upward. I just think that I've made it very clear - I have no shame in saying, yeah, I had feelings. Totally did. Totally still have feelings but, at the same time, I am not tied to any man or tied to Tyler and I'm not going to be.

''Everything that I said that I feel like I want, deserve, the type of respect that I want from a man, I still believe that.

''I still am going to hold those standards for any man in my life. So I am going to wait on a man to give me that.''