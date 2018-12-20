Hana Cross loves to go out ''drinking until 4am''.

The 21-year-old model - who is dating Brooklyn Beckham - has admitted she loves letting her hair down and partying the night away.

She confessed: ''A cheat day for me is going out for a dinner so I have about five cheat days a week! Or, going on a night out drinking until 4am!''

The brunette beauty has seen her profile soar since she started dating 19-year-old Brooklyn.

But Hana doesn't have any intention of changing her lifestyle or her appearance in order to satisfy any potential critics.

She told Glamour UK magazine: ''I would never try any kind of lip fillers or anything thing else!''

However, the model is eager to stay in shape and has revealed the strict fitness regime she follows.

Hana said: ''I exercise at least three times a week - whether that's going to the gym or doing Pilates classes or yoga.''

Meanwhile, Chloe Grace Moretz - Brooklyn's ex-girlfriend - recently confessed that her public displays of affection with the aspiring photographer were an act of rebellion.

The 'Kick-Ass' star admitted they were often captured kissing by the paparazzi because of her rebellious attitude.

She conceded: ''The problem with me is that I'm fairly rebellious, in the sense that if people tell me not to do [something], I'll be like, 'I'm going to do it, and I'm going to jump in head first and do a flip.'

''I was like, 'Why can't I kiss on the street and do all of the things that my friends are doing?' And you can - you can do whatever you want - but then I'd come home and be mad that there's a photo of me kissing on the street.

''And my brother would [say], 'Chloe, you can't be mad, because you did that! Yes, your friends are doing that, but you are not your friends.' I started to see [I was] only hurting myself.''