Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have left the Han Solo 'Star Wars' spin-off due to ''creative differences'' with Lucasfilm bosses.
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have left the Han Solo 'Star Wars' spin-off due to ''creative differences''.
The directorial duo signed up to the project - which focuses on the origins of the Rebel Alliance leader, played by Alden Ehrenreich - in July 2015 and began shooting in February, but they have now stepped away from the movie as their ''visions'' for the film differed from what studio bosses were looking for.
The filmmakers said in a statement: ''Unfortunately, our vision and process weren't aligned with our partners on this project.
''We normally aren't fans of the phrase 'creative differences' but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew.''
And Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy hailed the pair ''talented filmmakers'' but explained it was felt best they ''parted ways''.
She said: ''Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it's become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we've decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon.''
It has been claimed the directors had been in conflict with Kathleen for months and didn't appreciate the tight control the producer took on set.
A source told Variety: ''It was a culture clash from day one. She didn't even like the way they folded their socks...
''They weren't given the leeway to do what they had to do.''
The '21 Jump Street' filmmakers were hired for their distinctive brand of filmmaking, but the insider claimed Kathleen didn't approve of their shooting style of process of interacting with the cast and crew.
And Phil and Christopher also clashed with co-writer and executive producer Lawrence Kasdan - who has worked on the franchise since 1980 - as he was also critical of their choices.
The source said: ''Kathy, her team and Larry Kasdan have been doing it their way for a very long time. They know how the cheese is made and that's how they want it made. It became a very polarising set.''
Ron Howard is now tipped to take over the movie.
