Halle Bailey is to star as Ariel in Disney's 'The Little Mermaid'.

The 19-year-old singer and actress has been cast as the Disney princess in the upcoming live action movie, directed by Rob Marshall.

He said: ''After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance - plus a glorious singing voice - all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.''

The film - which will feature beloved songs from the animated classic by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken (music) and Miranda (lyrics) - will be produced by Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Production will begin in early 2020.

Meanwhile, Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay are said to be in talks for 'The Little Mermaid', with Awkwafina set to portray Scuttle, the seagull while the 12-year-old actor will lend his voice to the role of faithful fish friend Flounder.

Melissa McCarthy is also in talks to play Ursula, the sea witch, in the Disney movie.

Meanwhile, Menken previously opened up about the incoming Disney movies.

He said: ''They all seem to be moving that way! 'The Little Mermaid's next, with Rob Marshall directing and I'm going to be having lyrics by Lin Manuel Miranda - who I knew since he was a little kid! They're developing 'Hunchback [of Notre Dame]', which will be complicated because there are dark aspects to that which we're going to have to navigate. I don't know if we'll ever be able to do 'Pocahontas', I think that story is going to be difficult. With modern sensibilities, it'd be hard - you're going to offend somebody - so I don't know.''