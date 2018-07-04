Halima Aden will never have to remove her hijab while modelling.

The Somali-American model - who was born in a refugee camp in Kenya - has had a clause written into her contract with IGM models which means she is never required to remove her veil which covers her hair and chest in keeping with her Muslim religious beliefs.

In an interview with CBS News, the trailblazing catwalk star said: ''When I got that opportunity to sign with IMG Models, I made sure I wasn't conforming ... I did it on my own terms.''

Halima has made history by being the first woman to wear a burkini in the Miss Minnesota USA beauty pageant, getting to the semi-final, and soon after became the first hijab-wearing model to be signed with IMG Models.

She then became the first hijab wearing model to feature on the cover of Vogue Arabia and also landed an Allure cover in 2017.

The 20-year-old model beauty has also walked in shows for the likes of Kanye West and Alberta Ferretti and Halima says that IGM models have supported her choice to keep her head covered.

She said: ''Every time I got on set, I know the people who are doing the shoot already know my requirements. They know what I can wear, they already have an understanding. I've always felt safe.''

Halima spoke about how her appointment as the newest UNICEF Ambassador, which she has described as her ''proudest accomplishment to date'', compares to her modelling career.

She explained: ''My mom can pick a Vogue magazine, and she doesn't really understand. But when I told her about UNICEF, she started crying. When I told her that news, it was the first time in my modelling career she was really, truly proud of me.''