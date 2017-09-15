Haley Lu Richardson has joined the cast of 'Operation Finale'.

The 'Split' actress will play Sylvia Herman in the upcoming Nazi thriller, which will tell the story of the capture of Adolf Eichmann, who was considered was one of the major organizers of the Holocaust which saw the systematic extermination of the Jewish people by the German military during World War II.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Richardson will star as the girlfriend of Eichmann's son Klaus, who was deeply in love and wouldn't heed her own father's warnings about her man and his family.

Eichmann oversaw the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Jews, and fled to Argentina after the end of WWII, where he lived until he was discovered by Israel's spy agency Mossad.

A tense operation saw him captured and smuggled out of the country.

The drama was tell the story of his capture, with Chris Weitz at the helm directing from Matthew Orton's original screenplay.

The report adds that the film will be done in the vein of thrillers like 'Argo' and 'Munich'.

Oscar Isaac stars in the movie, while Ben Kingsley will play Eichmann with Joe Alwyn cast as his son Klaus.

Also part of the cast are actors Lior Raz, Melanie Laurent and Nick Kroll.

Meanwhile, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger will produce the project, alongside leading man Isaac and Inspire Entertainment's Jason Spire.