Hailey Baldwin is the face of Tommy Hilfiger's Fall Winter 2018 Women's watch and jewellery campaign.

The 21-year old star - whose fiancé is pop hunk Justin Bieber - is seen modelling the label's new timepieces and accessories which have been inspired by American icons.

The collection is manufactured by The Movado Group Inc. under license from Tommy Hilfiger and is available to buy at uk.tommy.com, at select Tommy Hilfiger stores, major department stores and from specialty watch dealers around the world.

Newly-engaged Hailey has worked with Tommy Hilfiger since 2016 and in May she was named as a global brand ambassador alongside 23-year-old Winnie Harlow for their fall capsule collection, Tommy Icons.

Announcing the signing of the two catwalk legends, Hilfiger said: ''As two of the most sought-after models in the world, Hailey Baldwin and Winnie Harlow are becoming the icons of tomorrow, captivating their audience with their powerful drive and inner fire. They are leading the way for the next generation of Tommy women, approaching everything with confidence and optimism. These shared qualities and values are why I'm excited to welcome them into our family.''

Hailey - whose father is actor Stephen Baldwin - has been walking in TommyNow experiential runways since 2016 and has appeared on the covers of Vogue, Marie Claire, Elle and Harper's Bazaar whilst modelling for many other luxury names.

Hailey added: ''Fashion is how I express my individuality to the world, and Tommy Hilfiger's designs are perfect to make bold statements.

''I love styling each outfit to make it my own, and I can't wait to show fans of the brand how I infused my own twist into the fall Tommy Icons styles.''