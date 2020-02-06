Hailey Bieber would love to go into fashion and beauty like Rihanna.

The 22-year-old model - who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin - is keen to follow in the footsteps of the singer turned fashion designer and cosmetics mogul and has revealed it was one of the main reasons why she decided to have a go in the modelling world.

She said: ''I would love to get into designing clothes. I love clothes! That's actually one of the main reasons I got into the modelling industry. I also want to create comfy athleisure. I love what Rihanna is doing. I think she's incredible, and her line is great. I also love the Olsen twins. I've been a fan since the days of 'Passport to Paris'. It's the same kind of thing I want to do - make stuff for myself, and if people gravitate toward it, brilliant.''

And Hailey - who is married to international superstar Justin Bieber - loves being independent and has been since she was ''really young'', always wanting to make her own money to fund her own lifestyle. Even when she first started out in the modelling industry, she made her own money before deciding to leave home and fund herself.

Speaking to the March issue of Elle magazine, she added: ''I've always been super independent since I was really young. When I moved out, I was like, 'Bye guys! See you later!' I started modelling and made enough money to pay the rent. I was like, 'Okay, cool. If this is going to work for me, I'm going to stick with it, because I enjoy making my own money and living on my own.'''