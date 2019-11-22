Hailey Bieber is ''too tired'' to host a birthday party for her 23rd birthday.

The model celebrated her birthday on Friday (22.11.19), and although her friends want her to throw a special Michael Jordan themed birthday party - because the basketball star's number was 23 throughout his career - she doesn't have the energy to ''entertain people'' for a whole night.

She said: ''It's my Jordan year. I'm turning 23, and I had this idea where I was going to throw a Jordan party and everyone would have to wear Jordan. But I'm just too tired, I don't want to entertain people.''

And despite only just turning 23, Hailey - who is married to Justin Bieber - already has big plans for the years ahead.

She added: ''The goal is to build many brands associated to my name. I have a lot of goals. I'm still young, so there's no rush. I love clothes, it's a big reason why I love being in fashion and why I'm doing this. If I hadn't gotten into modelling, I would have gone to fashion school. Clothes are a huge thing for me, but I'm also big on my skin and beauty.''

Hailey was quick to point out she has no intention of ''copying'' Kylie Jenner - who founded her own eponymous cosmetics line - but says she does find the reality star to be a source of inspiration.

She explained: ''Well I'm not going to copy Kylie Skin but something in that world. But you look at brands like Kylie Skin, she is genius. She genuinely loves what she does and what she creates, and I think that's why she's so successful. You look at Rihanna, she created these products and these brands out of things that she genuinely loves. She's someone whose style I've looked at for years, she's a muse.''

Alongside her plans to build her own brand, Hailey also wants to get involved in projects that ''make a difference''.

Speaking to Highsnobiety magazine, she said: ''I would love to get involved in more things that make a difference. ''In 2019, I was having this internal struggle. I felt like I'm not doing enough or I'm not using enough of my platform or voice to talk to young women, or talk about things that matter.''