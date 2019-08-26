Hailey Bieber often deletes Instagram to focus on her mental wellbeing when she finds it too ''negative''.
Hailey Bieber regularly deletes Instagram to ''avoid anxiety''.
The 22-year-old model - who is married to 'Love Yourself' hitmaker Justin Bieber - has admitted she finds it ''hard'' to ''focus'' on her mental wellbeing when there is so much ''negativity'' on social media and so she often takes regular breaks when she is ''not enjoying it''.
She told GLAMOUR: ''Alone time is really important for my sense of wellbeing, so I often delete the Instagram app - sometimes for a day, sometimes a week.
''I feel so much better the longer I can go.
''I think that social media shouldn't take up too much of my time if I'm not enjoying it.
''The negativity screams so loud, and it's hard to focus on my mental health when the second I come back on it, someone is tearing apart my job, or relationship - or essentially any of the things in my life that are positive.
''So, I just delete it to avoid the anxiety.''
Hailey previously admitted she struggles with anxiety as a result of the pressure to be perfect and keep up that ''facade''.
She said: ''I admire people coming forward and talking about anxiety. We all struggle with it. I think there's been this stigma around it for so long. People look at celebrities who are famous or successful and think they have it all together. Like, they have such an insane career, or they make so much money, that they should be happy. But it's really kind of the opposite.
''There was a time in the industry when it was negative to talk about that kind of stuff. Nobody wanted to talk about what was really happening, and everybody felt like there was this pressure to keep up a facade - or pressure to keep up this perfect lifestyle and make everything look really good from the outside. [Everyone would say,] 'Oh, we're really happy. I'm really happy. I'm doing fine,' when really it was like you're kind of crumbling on the inside.''
