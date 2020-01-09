Hailey Bieber has been getting support from Gigi and Bella Hadid following her husband Justin Bieber's diagnosis of Lyme disease.

The 25-year-old singer revealed on Instagram on Wednesday (08.01.20) that he has been suffering from the infectious disease - which is spread by ticks - and his wife has praised her pals for being a great resource of information and advice on the condition.

Praising the sisters and their mother Yolanda Hadid - who, as well as Bella, also has Lyme disease - Hailey wrote on Twitter: ''I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc. Love you 3 amazing women! (sic)''

The 23-year-old model also blasted those who had mocked Justin following his health revelation.

She tweeted: ''For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years.

''Making fun of and belittling a disease you don't understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself.''

The 'Believe' hitmaker revealed his diagnosis and confirmed he would be explaining his battle further in his upcoming YouTube documentary series, 'Justin Bieber: Seasons'.

Justin also claimed to have fought off ''a serious case of chronic mono'', and said he was working hard to ''overcome'' his ailments.

Sharing a screenshot of a story posted by TMZ that broke the news about his Lyme disease diagnosis, he wrote: ''While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like s**t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP (sic)''