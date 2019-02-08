Hailey Baldwin's breakouts are caused by ''birth control''.

The 22-year-old model - who tied the knot with Justin Bieber in a secret ceremony last September - has become prone to acne since she started taking her contraceptive pill a few months ago, and admitted that although they have ''messed'' up her skin's natural balance, she'd ''take that'' over having a baby ''right now''.

Speaking to Refinery29 about her skin, Hailey said: ''I think sometimes, like with hormones, you can't control it. Over the last few months, I've been on birth control, which I've never done before, and that threw off my hormones for sure and made my skin go off. I was getting little tiny things here and there, and they just hurt. It was like, how do these hurt so bad? I talked about it with my doctor and came to find it's because the hormones from the birth control mess with your natural balance. You just have to be patient, let it happen, and let it even out. For me, I'd take that over having a baby right now, so...''

When she isn't battling a breakout, Hailey takes a lot of measures to keep her skin looking good, such as keeping hydrated by drinking lots of water and watching what she eats, but she admits she's lucky to have inherited good genes from her parents, actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato.

The blonde beauty - who is a BareMinerals global ambassador - said: ''For me, I do think a lot of it is genetics. Both of my parents have great skin; they look super young. I also think it's how you take care of your skin. There are some girls that I know who sleep with their freaking makeup on and their skin is clear. That is not a thing for me. I'm big on keeping my skin clean and drinking a lot of water. It's also diet - if I go a couple of days eating cheeseburgers, my skin is not going to look great.''