Hailey Bieber has revealed that she is especially prone to breakouts since she started taking her contraceptive pill a few months ago.
Hailey Baldwin's breakouts are caused by ''birth control''.
The 22-year-old model - who tied the knot with Justin Bieber in a secret ceremony last September - has become prone to acne since she started taking her contraceptive pill a few months ago, and admitted that although they have ''messed'' up her skin's natural balance, she'd ''take that'' over having a baby ''right now''.
Speaking to Refinery29 about her skin, Hailey said: ''I think sometimes, like with hormones, you can't control it. Over the last few months, I've been on birth control, which I've never done before, and that threw off my hormones for sure and made my skin go off. I was getting little tiny things here and there, and they just hurt. It was like, how do these hurt so bad? I talked about it with my doctor and came to find it's because the hormones from the birth control mess with your natural balance. You just have to be patient, let it happen, and let it even out. For me, I'd take that over having a baby right now, so...''
When she isn't battling a breakout, Hailey takes a lot of measures to keep her skin looking good, such as keeping hydrated by drinking lots of water and watching what she eats, but she admits she's lucky to have inherited good genes from her parents, actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato.
The blonde beauty - who is a BareMinerals global ambassador - said: ''For me, I do think a lot of it is genetics. Both of my parents have great skin; they look super young. I also think it's how you take care of your skin. There are some girls that I know who sleep with their freaking makeup on and their skin is clear. That is not a thing for me. I'm big on keeping my skin clean and drinking a lot of water. It's also diet - if I go a couple of days eating cheeseburgers, my skin is not going to look great.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
Today (marks the 25th anniversary of the release of Green Day's third album and major label debut Dookie.
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man drop the official video for their new song 'Giant'. The single has already reached number 5 in the UK.
People are going wild over the extravagant video for Ariana Grande's latest single '7 Rings', which samples 'My Favorite Things' from 'The Sound of...
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...