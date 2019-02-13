Hailey Bieber has admitted her new surname - which she adopted after marrying Justin Bieber - still feels ''strange''.
Hailey Bieber admits her new surname still seems ''strange''.
The 22-year-old model adopted her husband Justin Bieber's surname when they got married in a secret ceremony last September and she's still adjusting to the change.
She said: ''It took some getting used to, for sure. It's definitely strange, it takes adjusting.''
The 'Drop the Mic' host discussed her name change choice with her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, to make sure it wouldn't upset him but he reassured her it was fine and she's still ''very proud'' of her family name.
She told Bustle: ''I'm very proud of my family name.
''I come from a great family with a history in this industry. I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset and he was like, 'No! I don't care. We love you. All good, everyone still knows you're a Baldwin.' It's true!''
Hailey recently shared details of Justin's ''special'' proposal.
She said: ''We were on a trip to the Bahamas and we were alone in a house, just the two of us. It was very special.''
And the 24-year-old singer recently explained that he had been celibate for over a year before his marriage to Hailey as he wanted to rededicate his life to God.
He said: ''God doesn't ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff. He's like, I'm trying to protect you from hurt and pain.
''I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don't feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result.''
As it's almost Valentine's Day, you'll be looking for that perfect romantic playlist to set a dinner date to, right?
It doesn't take long to appreciate you are in the presence of rock music royalty when you are offered an audience with Paul McGuinness.
'Lung Bread For Daddy', a phrase appropriated from a friend and referring to a request for a cigarette, is a multi-faceted journey through the life...
It doesn't feel like we're delving too deep into the past with this alt-rock gem, but it has been 19 years since 3 Doors Down dropped The Better Life.
Andrew Bird has named his newest song after the Greek king Sisyphus, and he's release a new video with a similar sentiment.
Previously a duo, Honeyblood now comprises Stina Tweeddale on her own and she has returned with a brand new single and video, The Third Degree.
Ariana Grande has just dropped the video for her new single Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored, and it didn't have quite the ending we were...
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...