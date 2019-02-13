Hailey Bieber admits her new surname still seems ''strange''.

The 22-year-old model adopted her husband Justin Bieber's surname when they got married in a secret ceremony last September and she's still adjusting to the change.

She said: ''It took some getting used to, for sure. It's definitely strange, it takes adjusting.''

The 'Drop the Mic' host discussed her name change choice with her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, to make sure it wouldn't upset him but he reassured her it was fine and she's still ''very proud'' of her family name.

She told Bustle: ''I'm very proud of my family name.

''I come from a great family with a history in this industry. I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset and he was like, 'No! I don't care. We love you. All good, everyone still knows you're a Baldwin.' It's true!''

Hailey recently shared details of Justin's ''special'' proposal.

She said: ''We were on a trip to the Bahamas and we were alone in a house, just the two of us. It was very special.''

And the 24-year-old singer recently explained that he had been celibate for over a year before his marriage to Hailey as he wanted to rededicate his life to God.

He said: ''God doesn't ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff. He's like, I'm trying to protect you from hurt and pain.

''I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don't feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result.''