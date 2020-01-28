Hailey Bieber has a ''whole newfound respect'' for Justin Bieber after watching him work on his new music.

The 23-year-old model really enjoyed watching her husband craft his new music, especially as she isn't a musician herself, whilst also praising ''other artists who put their blood, sweat and tears into their craft''.

Speaking in episode one of Justin's YouTube Originals series, she said: ''Honestly, I feel like I'm here to cheer him on and support him. The last time around, when he was doing the Purpose album, I was around for a lot of that but definitely not as intimately. I love to see him do what he's so good at. There's a lot of pressure and there's a lot of things on artists and musicians specifically that I think people don't get to see because they're not around for the full process. Me, being somebody who isn't a musician and is not involved in music in that way, watching it I have a whole newfound respect for Justin as well as other artists who put their blood, sweat and tears into their craft.''

Meanwhile, Justin - who had been going through a rough patch at the time - had previously promised his fans that once he's finished getting his personal life in order, he will be ready to create new music.

He wrote on social media at the time: ''So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I knew and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.''