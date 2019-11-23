Hailey Bieber loved her ''low-key'' birthday celebrations on Friday (22.11.19).

The model took to social media to thank her family and friends - including her husband Justin Bieber - for helping her mark her 23rd birthday.

Writing on her Instagram story, she shared: ''Thank you so much to all my beautiful friends and family for all the love today! I'm the happiest birthday girl in the world (sic)''

The couple enjoyed a lunch in Malibu, before heading home for a dinner date at home.

Captioning a clip from that, she wrote: ''Nothin I want more (sic)''

Meanwhile, in a sweet post to mark her birthday, Justin praised his wife for making him ''want to be better'' and hailed her as an inspiration to him.

Posting professionally shot images from their wedding day, he wrote: ''Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. P.S. You turn me on in every way ... next season BABIES. (sic)''

In a separate post, Justin showed fans the extravagant gift he'd bought for his spouse's birthday, as he uploaded a video of a diamond watch.

That clip was captioned: ''had to stop by @jadellebh for Hailey's birthday gift flooded AP.. ONLY THE BEST FOR MY BOO (sic)''

Meanwhile, Hailey recently said she was ''too tired'' to throw herself a birthday party this year, despite previously having plans to host a bash themed around basketball star Michael Jordan. The model came up with the theme as she referred to her birthday as the start of her ''Jordan year'', because the NBA pro played under the number 23 throughout his career.

She said: ''It's my Jordan year. I'm turning 23, and I had this idea where I was going to throw a Jordan party and everyone would have to wear Jordan. But I'm just too tired.''