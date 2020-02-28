Hailey Bieber's husband Justin Bieber helps her ''take care of her body''.

The model credits her singing spouse for encouraging her to look after her body, revealing they ''connect a lot when it comes to their health and wellness''.

She said: ''Growing up dancing ballet helped me be more aware of how important it is to take care of your body - and I mean everything in terms of stretching, going to the gym and getting stronger. I regularly visit a physical therapist and get massages to take care of my muscles. It's the glue that holds us together. My husband is very conscious of it, too, because he is a performer, which requires him to dance, jump around, and exert lots of energy, which is hard on his body. We connect a lot when it comes to our health and wellness routines. He helps me take care of my body and vice versa - we've shared the same chiropractor and wellness experts for years.''

And Justin has also been imparting his wisdom about deep breathing.

She added to Marie Claire magazine: ''He's taught me a lot about deep breathing because he has to be conscious of that for his voice. Our lives get so busy that we forget how important our breath is and the practice of intentional breathing.''

Meanwhile, Hailey previously revealed she had a ''whole newfound respect'' for Justin after watching him work on his new music.

She said: ''Honestly, I feel like I'm here to cheer him on and support him. The last time around, when he was doing the Purpose album, I was around for a lot of that but definitely not as intimately. I love to see him do what he's so good at. There's a lot of pressure and there's a lot of things on artists and musicians specifically that I think people don't get to see because they're not around for the full process. Me, being somebody who isn't a musician and is not involved in music in that way, watching it I have a whole newfound respect for Justin as well as other artists who put their blood, sweat and tears into their craft.''