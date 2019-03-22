Hailey Bieber is sick of critics who want to see her ''fail''.

The 22-year-old model - who was previously known as Hailey Baldwin - faces constant hate comments on social media from people who want to see her marriage to Justin Bieber collapse, and she has now said she doesn't understand why anyone would wish for failure of another couple's romance.

She said: ''They just really want to see you fail, for whatever reason. I don't know if it's because they want to be able to say, 'I told you so' or because they want to be right, I don't really know what the idea is behind trying to tear somebody's relationship down, or person down, whatever it may be.''

And although she tries to remain optimistic, the blonde beauty can't help but blame the ''evil world'' around her.

She added: ''I guess it's just kind of an evil world, at the core of it, and humanity is just struggling.''

Hailey even struggles with nasty comments from fans of her husband Justin, 25, who have become ''possessive'' over the 'Sorry' hitmaker.

She said: ''The problem too is kids become possessive over people and feel like if they think they're hurt, they feel hurt for them and they're hurt too, or whatever it is. They just think they know these people who are famous because their life is so exposed.

''What's really weird to me is they create scenarios in their head of what they think is happening or what they think should happen, and I'm just like, 'This is just so dumb. It's so dumb.'''

The beauty now ignores social media comments as much as she can, but says she ''still cares to a certain extent''.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine, she said: ''I've found that I got to a place where I don't read the comments. People can just be mean, and I feel like if you don't want it to get to you, then don't read it and allow it to affect your soul.

''You still care to a certain extent. You really have to train your brain to be like, 'Okay, why do I even care? I don't know these people, they don't know me, they're not a part of my life or my relationship.'''