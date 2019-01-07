Hailey Bieber has penned an open letter about her battle with anxiety and lack of body confidence and called on fellow females to support one another.
Hailey Bieber has called on women to support women as she admits to suffering anxiety due to her insecurities.
The 22-year-old model - who is married to pop superstar Justin Bieber - has penned an open letter on Instagram and vowed to be speak more about her issues and allow herself to be ''more vulnerable'' to help others who, like her, constantly feel the need to compare themselves to others on social media.
Admitting she can get ''angry'' and feel ''fragile'' at times and never feels like she is ''good enough'', Hailey wrote alongside a picture of herself smiling whilst throwing up the peace sign: ''stepping into 2019 I want to be more open, I want to be more open about the things I struggle with, and be able to be more vulnerable. I'm a 22 years old, and the truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle...
''I'm insecure, I'm fragile, I'm hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry. I have had more days than I can count where I've found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I'm not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I'm just not good enough.
''Every single day is a confidence battle for me.
''I'm not writing this for a pity party or for sympathy but just to simply say, I'm a human.. I'm a young woman, I'm learning who I am and, it's REALLY FREAKING HARD. It's hard finding who you are, but what's even harder is being picked apart and compared to other women while trying to do that. There are days that I'm simply broken because of it. (sic)''
Hailey has vowed to practice being herself from now on and called on her fellow females to embrace their ''flaws'', because God made them ''individuals'' for a reason.
She continued: ''It would be incredible if other young girls and women could find it in themselves to lift each other up, to stop making other women who are struggling JUST LIKE THEM, feel incompetent and less than. We ALL have flaws, and that will never change. What I do know is, God made us individuals for a reason, with our own beauty, our own personalities, and our own story because there's a specific plan and purpose for each and every human created and he makes no mistakes!! So this year I'm gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am. Cause I am enough, and I'm loved, and you are enough and you're loved. (sic)''
