Hailey Bieber overhauled her diet after her husband Justin Bieber's Lyme disease diagnosis.

The 23-year-old model - who tied the knot with Justin in 2018 - challenged herself to start eating healthily after her husband began clean eating to help with his condition.

She told People magazine: ''It's very funny because my husband was always the one who ate a lot of junk good.

''Then when he was going through all this stuff with his health, he found out he was very allergic to gluten and had to completely cut it out. That changed his mood, the way he felt, his skin, everything.''

Justin first started to focus on his eating habits when he didn't know what was causing his symptoms of ill-health, which led to a misdiagnosis of bipolar disorder.

Then, following his correct diagnosis, the 25-year-old pop superstar carried on with the changes to his diet to ease the worst aspects of the illness.

Lyme disease is spread by ticks and can cause a whole spectrum of neuropsychiatric symptoms which include mood swings, irritability, depression and anxiety.

Hailey then decided she would join Justin in his new lifestyle and ditching certain food groups from her own diet has made her feel much healthier.

She explained: ''I just came to the conclusion that he was kicking my ass in the health department.

''He quit caffeine, no dairy, no gluten. I was like, 'You can't be the one that's the master eater in this household!''

The couple have hired a chef to help them stay on track, but Hailey tries to get in the kitchen when she can to cook, despite their busy schedules.

She said: ''I really like to cook. I enjoy it.''