Hailey Bieber has opened up about Justin Bieber's proposal.

The couple got engaged and married soon after rekindling their romance last year and Hailey, 22, has revealed that the marriage proposal was quite low-key.

Speaking during Vogue's 73 Questions, she said: ''We were on a trip to the Bahamas and we were alone in a house, just the two of us. It was very special.''

Although the July proposal was a private event, Justin quickly took to Instagram to share their happy news.

He wrote: ''Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! ''He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!'' This is the year of favor!!!! (sic).''

Justin and Hailey went on to marry in a New York City courthouse in September and recently revealed their self-imposed celibacy before marriage played a part in their quick wedding.

Justin explained that he had been celibate for over a year before his marriage to Hailey as he wanted to rededicate his life to God.

He said: ''God doesn't ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff. He's like, I'm trying to protect you from hurt and pain.

''I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don't feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result.''