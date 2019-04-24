Hailey Bieber feels ''most inspired'' when she's on the beach.

The 22-year-old model is constantly jetting off to shoot in various locations around the globe and says that although there are many countries that influence her beauty looks and style, she feels ''very beautiful'' while soaking up the sun.

In an interview with America's Glamour magazine, she said: ''When I'm shooting in Europe, or I'm on set in Paris, London, or Milan, or when I'm doing fashion shows, I get a lot of make-up inspiration that way.

''But with beauty in general, I feel the most inspired when I'm on a beach. I feel very beautiful in that environment''.

Hailey - who is married to singer Justin Bieber - went on to share her top beauty tips and insisted it's all about highlighter when she creates her make-up look.

She said: ''Learning exactly where to place highlighter--like the right spot on your nose, a little on your Cupid's bow, on your cheekbones but not too low. It's all about watching how it hits the light.

''I'm a big highlighter fan. I also love tricks like using blush on your lips, lipstick on your cheeks, or lip gloss on your eyelids. It actually makes a big difference.''

The blonde beauty added that she feels it's ''bulls**t'' that all cosmetics are healthy to use on your body.

She said: ''Something that I know for a fact is bulls**t is that using any make-up on your face is fine. Or that using anything you bought at the store is OK for your body or your skin. If it's not a healthy product, it's usually bad for you.''