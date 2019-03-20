Hailey Bieber is making her mental health her ''number one'' priority.

The 22-year-old model - who was known as Hailey Baldwin before tying the knot with Justin Bieber last year - has said she's making sure to keep her body physically healthy by eating right and drinking water, because in turn it helps to keep her mind healthy too.

She said: ''I think there's a lot of different levels of self-care, like eating right, drinking a lot of water and working out. It's really good for your mentality. I think your mental health should be number one, and it falls to the side of lot.''

The blonde beauty also takes the time to unwind on the beach.

She added: ''I think it's grounding. The sound of the ocean, being in the sun - there are so many things that are healthy about the beach to me.''

And Hailey is pleased to see mental health become less of a taboo subject in the media.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I think there's more attention on mental health these days, and I see why and I get why. I think you have to know what works for you.''

Her comments come after 25-year-old Justin Bieber recently admitted he's been ''struggling a lot'', and was later reported to have sought professional help for depression.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker wrote on social media earlier this month: ''Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on.. (sic)''

And sources recently said he's ''very focused on getting better''.

One insider claimed: ''Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there.''