Hailey Bieber has gushed over her husband Justin Bieber and admitted he has made her ''happier'' than she has ever been.
Hailey Bieber loves her husband Justin Bieber ''more every single day''.
The 22-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday (17.04.19) to pen a heartfelt tribute to the 25-year-old pop star and thanked him for making her ''a better human being'' and ''Insanely proud''.
Alongside a picture of the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker standing in front of a green screen in a photography studio, she wrote: ''my love you are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I've ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you're becoming.. I love you more every single day. (sic)''
The blonde beauty's outpouring of love for Justin comes after he hailed Hailey his ''soulmate'' in a romantic poem.
The 'I'll Show You' singer showed off his emotional side on social media as he penned a touching verse, in which he described his other half as ''God's greatest creation''.
He wrote: ''Sunlight falls into the Abyss/Just like i fall into your lips. Waves crash onto the shore/My love for you grows more and more
''Sound of the crickets a true meditation/I think about you, Gods greatest creation. As i fall into this blissful state/I ponder on how you're my one true SOULMATE
''Its getting dark to dark to see/A chilling breeze embraces me. The smell of camomile fresh from the garden/My life is a movie that both of us star in.
''Speaking of stars I'm starting to see some/They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom. How big and how vast our world is around us/So grateful for god we were lost but he found us.
''So i write the poem with him always in mind/Things all around us Just get better with time. (sic)''
Alongside a sultry professional snap of Hailey, Justin added that ''the best is yet to come''.
He continued: ''I fall more in love with you every day! You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact!
''You have given me so much strength, support , encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love! (sic)''
The loved-up pair confirmed their marriage in November last year.
