Hailey Bieber reportedly knew something was wrong with her husband Justin - who is currently seeking counselling - because he was sleeping more than usual.
Hailey Bieber knew something was up with her husband Justin.
The 22-year-old model thought something was wrong with the 'As Long As You Love Me' singer - who is currently undergoing counselling - because he was sleeping more than he used to.
A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''One of the reasons Hailey knew he needed more help was his sleep patterns. He's been sleeping far more than usual, and struggles to get out of bed until very late into the morning or early afternoon. It's very hard for Hailey to watch him suffer with the depression. She's been nothing but a good support system for him but she knows she isn't a professional, and steady therapy is exactly what he needs. She loves him dearly and hates to see him in pain. She just wants him to be at his healthiest so she pushed him to get steady help and he hasn't resisted.''
It was previously revealed that Justin is using counselling to help him ''figure out his next chapter''.
An insider shared: ''His emotions are raw, but he knows that his counselling - however painful - is what he needs as he moves forward with his life.
''He's feeling very positive that he's uncovering some root issues, and everyone is optimistic that this will help him figure out his next chapter. He's going to be a dad someday, and he knows that could happen sooner rather than later. [He wants to be sure] that he's got his act together.''
Justin had opened up about how becoming so famous at such a young age had a negative effect on his mental health.
He shared: ''I started really feeling myself too much. 'People love me, I'm the s**t,' that's honestly what I thought. I got very arrogant and cocky. I was wearing sunglasses inside ... I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed.''
As it's almost Valentine's Day, you'll be looking for that perfect romantic playlist to set a dinner date to, right?
It doesn't take long to appreciate you are in the presence of rock music royalty when you are offered an audience with Paul McGuinness.
'Lung Bread For Daddy', a phrase appropriated from a friend and referring to a request for a cigarette, is a multi-faceted journey through the life...
It doesn't feel like we're delving too deep into the past with this alt-rock gem, but it has been 19 years since 3 Doors Down dropped The Better Life.
Andrew Bird has named his newest song after the Greek king Sisyphus, and he's release a new video with a similar sentiment.
Previously a duo, Honeyblood now comprises Stina Tweeddale on her own and she has returned with a brand new single and video, The Third Degree.
Ariana Grande has just dropped the video for her new single Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored, and it didn't have quite the ending we were...
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...